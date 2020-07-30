Women renew groping claims against Indiana attorney general

TOM DAVIES

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The four women who say they were groped at a bar by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have renewed their court challenges against him.

The women filed a lawsuit in Marion County court on July 7, claiming Hill committed battery against them during a March 2018 party at an Indianapolis bar and then defamed them with repeated claims that their allegations were false. Two days later, their attorneys filed their intention to appeal a federal judge’s decision dismissing a similar federal lawsuit filed last year.

Hill last month completed a...