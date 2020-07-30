Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Authorities ID 1 Marine killed, 8 presumed dead in training accident

 
Last updated 8/3/2020 at 10:49am

A search and rescue swimmer assigned to the looks out of an MH-60 Seahawk while conducting search and rescue relief operations, Friday, Aug. 31. The search was called off Sunday, Aug. 2. Village News/US Marine Corps

   SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND (CNS) - Authorities Monday, Aug. 3 publicly identified one Marine who was killed and eight other service members presumed dead after an amphibious assault vehicle sank during a training mission last week near San Clemente Island.

   Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the training accident, which occurred around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, July 30 roughly 70 miles off the coast of San Diego, according to Marine officials. Perez was a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/4, 15th Marine Exped...



