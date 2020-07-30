BWC holds virtual board meeting

The Bonsall Woman's Club announces new leadership, including from left, in the top row, Marlene Rantanen, parliamentarian; Sydne Gilbert, second vice president of membership; Gail Golden, public relations and communications, and Leslie Carapetian, Sunshine; in the second row, Robin Scheuer, incoming treasurer; Marleen DuBona, webmaster and hospitality; Mary Jane Poulter, first vice president and dean of chairmen; Peggy Durling, president, and in the third row, Laurie Criscenti, third vice president of programs; Emily Manley, fourth vice president of ways and means; Jackie Nolff, outgoing treasurer, and Patty Merriam, recording secretary.

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club held their latest meeting online, July 2, welcoming new board members and discussing plans for the upcoming year.

Thanks to the ever evolving and vastly improved world of video conferencing, BWC's incoming president, Peggy Durling, organized a video conference to welcome the new board. Two new members, Maryann Collings and Tuula Hukkanen, were also announced, bringing group totals to 91. The virtual meeting went as planned.

As with all other aspects of life, the Bonsall Woman's Club was unceremoniously confronted with the coronavirus pandemic. As such...