BWC holds virtual board meeting
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 12:30pm
BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club held their latest meeting online, July 2, welcoming new board members and discussing plans for the upcoming year.
Thanks to the ever evolving and vastly improved world of video conferencing, BWC's incoming president, Peggy Durling, organized a video conference to welcome the new board. Two new members, Maryann Collings and Tuula Hukkanen, were also announced, bringing group totals to 91. The virtual meeting went as planned.
As with all other aspects of life, the Bonsall Woman's Club was unceremoniously confronted with the coronavirus pandemic. As such...
