Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook High lays out plan for new school year

 
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 12:44pm

Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez, superintendent of Fallbrook Union High School District, distributes a video presentation to students and parents explaining what distance learning will look like when school reopens next month.

In a video presentation shared with students and parents at Fallbrook Union High School Friday, July 24, Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez, superintendent of FUHSD, outlined what school at Fallbrook Oasis and Ivy high schools will look like when school starts in August.

On July 17, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered schools within the state of California located in counties on the COVID-19 watch list – and San Diego County is one of those counties – to begin the school year with distance learning.

"Like you, myself and the Fallbrook Union High School District community, Gov. Newsom and the California depart...



