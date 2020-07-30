Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Lexington Howe
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook restaurant and coffee shop remains open

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/30/2020 at 1:18pm

Village News/Lexington Howe photo

Coffee Corks and Cuisine offers a variety of items, ranging from coffee drinks, beer and wine, pastries and their latest special: wagyu hamburgers.

Fallbrook locals Lori Tillery and her son Ryan Panzino run the coffee and restaurant duo, Coffee Corks and Cuisine, at 139 S. Main Ave. in Fallbrook. They haven't closed their doors, despite COVID-19.

The shop itself has been there for about 15 years, changing names and things over the years, according to Tillery. Her and her son have owned the place since June 2019.

"Him and I were looking for something to do together, and the owner wanted to get out," Tillery said. "So we said this looks like a good opportunity."

They have a variety of pastry items, coffee and drinks, and a restaurant o...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/30/2020 21:47