Fallbrook restaurant and coffee shop remains open

Coffee Corks and Cuisine offers a variety of items, ranging from coffee drinks, beer and wine, pastries and their latest special: wagyu hamburgers.

Fallbrook locals Lori Tillery and her son Ryan Panzino run the coffee and restaurant duo, Coffee Corks and Cuisine, at 139 S. Main Ave. in Fallbrook. They haven't closed their doors, despite COVID-19.

The shop itself has been there for about 15 years, changing names and things over the years, according to Tillery. Her and her son have owned the place since June 2019.

"Him and I were looking for something to do together, and the owner wanted to get out," Tillery said. "So we said this looks like a good opportunity."

They have a variety of pastry items, coffee and drinks, and a restaurant o...