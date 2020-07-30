FRHD board adopts new goals for executive director

The Fallbrook Regional Health District’s board of directors voted Friday, July 24, to adopt the new fiscal year’s goals for the executive director.

Rachel Mason, executive director of FRHD, prepared a list of goals, which was modified with input from board members.

“My strategy in identifying these goals essentially had to do with thinking of our priorities as we outlined them from previous conversations, strategic planning and the budget process,” Mason said.

Included among goals adopted for Mason are to finish Phase One development of the health district’s Fallbrook Wellness C...