Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

How partnering helps small businesses weather the social distancing storm

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/30/2020 at 11:17am



FALLBROOK – Social distancing guidelines implemented in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak posed unique challenges to small-business owners. Many small businesses were forced to close their facilities to customers to prevent the spread of the virus.

Delivery and curbside pickup enabled many businesses to offer limited services to consumers, but low revenue still forced many businesses to seek new ways to generate sales. Partnering is one creative way many small businesses owners sought to generate more sales.

By partnering with other local businesses, small-business owners can capitalize o...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/30/2020 21:48