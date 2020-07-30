Murphy and Murphy's 'The Endless summer' to benefit Fallbrook Food Pantry

Beginning Friday, Aug. 21, Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty will host their sixth annual fundraiser "The Endless Summer" for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

Fallbrook Food Pantry beginning Friday, Aug. 21. This year, they will be changing the usual format in order to adhere to the regulations from the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is called, "The Endless Summer," and it is being held for a period of nine days. It will include a golf tournament Aug. 21, Zoom dinner parties Aug. 21, 22, 28 and 29, as well as an online auction from Aug. 21-29.

The Zoom dinner parties will be held in the homes of individuals who sign up and purchase a party, and eight people...