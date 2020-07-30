Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Christal Gaines-Emory
Intern 

Murphy and Murphy's 'The Endless summer' to benefit Fallbrook Food Pantry

 
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 12:57pm

Beginning Friday, Aug. 21, Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty will host their sixth annual fundraiser "The Endless Summer" for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

Fallbrook Food Pantry beginning Friday, Aug. 21. This year, they will be changing the usual format in order to adhere to the regulations from the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is called, "The Endless Summer," and it is being held for a period of nine days. It will include a golf tournament Aug. 21, Zoom dinner parties Aug. 21, 22, 28 and 29, as well as an online auction from Aug. 21-29.

