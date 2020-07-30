San Diego area bakes under extreme summer heat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The onset of a period of extreme midsummer heat brought toasty temperatures Thursday, including some in the triple digits, across

the San Diego area.

A high-pressure system building over the southwestern United States sent thermometer readings into the low 80s along the coast, and up to 100

degrees and beyond in the inland valleys, mountains and deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

In Campo, the high of 105 degrees set a record for July 30, exceeding the prior milestone of 103, set in 1972, the federal agency reported.

Topping the list of lofty merc...