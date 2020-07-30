Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Search continues for missing Marines, sailor after ocean training accident

 
Last updated 8/1/2020 at 2:10pm

Courtesy US Marine Corps

SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND (CNS) - The search continued Saturday for seven Marines and a Navy sailor who went missing in the ocean about 80 miles off the coast of Encinitas when an amphibious assault vehicle sank during a training exercise, killing at least one member of the crew.

   Marine Corps officials said Friday that they continued to view the around-the-clock effort to find the missing personnel as a prospective rescue operation, according to Gen. David Berger, USMC commandant.

   ``We have not moved into a recovery operation,'' Berger told reporters during a mid-afternoon briefing at C...



