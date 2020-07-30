Supervisor encourages minority business owners to apply for grants

Nathan Fletcher, San Diego County supervisor, in partnership with minority business leaders, launched a public information campaign Monday, July 27, to encourage Black, Asian and Hispanic small-business owners to apply for grants from the county Relief Program for Small Businesses and Restaurants.

The funds are available for small businesses, stemming from a $34 million COVID-19 humanitarian stimulus package passed by the board of supervisors in May. Each of the five San Diego County supervisors was given $3.4 million from the stimulus package to distribute to businesses in their districts....