City News Service Special to Valley News 

Supervisor encourages minority business owners to apply for grants

 
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 11:18am



Nathan Fletcher, San Diego County supervisor, in partnership with minority business leaders, launched a public information campaign Monday, July 27, to encourage Black, Asian and Hispanic small-business owners to apply for grants from the county Relief Program for Small Businesses and Restaurants.

The funds are available for small businesses, stemming from a $34 million COVID-19 humanitarian stimulus package passed by the board of supervisors in May. Each of the five San Diego County supervisors was given $3.4 million from the stimulus package to distribute to businesses in their districts....



