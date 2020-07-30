Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Water agencies warn of threatening calls by scam artists

 
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 12:59pm



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Water agency customers in several San Diego County communities have received scam phone calls this week demanding immediate payment of water bills by credit card or their water will be turned off.

Don’t be fooled. Hang up.

Public water agencies in San Diego County do not make phone threats for immediate credit card payment. In fact, water agencies statewide are prohibited from disconnecting service to water customers during the coronavirus pandemic per an executive order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom, April 2. The order remains in effect indefinitely.

