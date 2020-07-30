Open our schools

We must get our kids back in school. I know for some that can be a frightening statement, but throughout this pandemic, I’ve made my decisions and opinions based on science and data. Over the last month, I’ve had conversations with doctors, data experts and researchers about COVID-19 and one of the most consistent messages has been, we need our young people back in the classroom.

While there are still many questions regarding COVID-19, we do know that young people rarely suffer from the virus. In the state of California, nobody under the age of 17 has died from COVID-19 and the rare kid who does test positive, usually is asymptomatic. While deaths remain at zero, some worry that the kids could spread the virus to the teachers, parents and grandparents, however this is also extremely rare.

Throughout the world, studies have been done showing that the chances of kids passing the virus is infrequent and in Iceland, where a major study was done, the results showed that not one child passed the virus to their parents.

Schools throughout the world have opened based on scientific evidence, so why not in California?

It is dangerous not to have schools. The cost to our society of kids not going to school, will be detrimental for years to come. School is much more than just education. Teachers are usually the first to notice and report kids in need. From abuse and gang clothing to changes in attitude, schools are the No. 1 reporter of child abuse.

We are denying our children mental, social, and physical outlets by closing our schools during arguably the most critical time in their life. The closures of our schools will have damaging effects on the future.