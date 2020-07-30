We, the people, elected Hillary R. Clinton as president of the United States of America Nov. 8, 2016, by 2,868,686 votes.

I continue to have hope for our country and the world because we, the people, knew better in 2016.

The addition of the national news to our local paper started in 2019 with the hopes of the publisher to get President Donald Trump reelected. It’s convenient to have your own weekly. At least own your position instead of hiding by the pretense of being something different. One just needs to read the letters to the editor. We believe what we believe.

I have lived in Fallbrook for 32 years and have subscribed to our local paper since. Julie and I have had differing opinions in our letters to the editor since the beginning. She’s conservative, and I’m liberal.

This president is divisive and has no integrity.

But we, the people, knew better in 2016.

Becky LaRocca