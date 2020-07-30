8 California counties are latest coronavirus hotspots

As coronavirus cases spike in California’s vast Central Valley, the state will send strike teams and tens of millions of dollars to eight counties to speed up testing, help infected people quarantine and assist overwhelmed health care workers, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, July 27.

The state is aiming for every infected person to transmit the virus to fewer than one other person, but in several Central Valley counties the spread is happening more often, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, head of the California Health and Human Services Agency.

“We have a great deal of work to do to get transmission...