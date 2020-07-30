Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Kathleen Ronayne
The Associated Press 

8 California counties are latest coronavirus hotspots

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/30/2020 at 5:26pm



As coronavirus cases spike in California’s vast Central Valley, the state will send strike teams and tens of millions of dollars to eight counties to speed up testing, help infected people quarantine and assist overwhelmed health care workers, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, July 27.

The state is aiming for every infected person to transmit the virus to fewer than one other person, but in several Central Valley counties the spread is happening more often, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, head of the California Health and Human Services Agency.

“We have a great deal of work to do to get transmission...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/30/2020 20:43