Chula Vista church renews challenge to state's COVID-19 restrictions

A Chula Vista church that challenged California’s COVID-19 restrictions in a legal fight that went before the U.S. Supreme Court has filed an amended complaint in its bid to see churches reopened during the pandemic.

South Bay United Pentecostal Church and its pastor, Arthur Hodges III, filed the new complaint in San Diego federal court recently, nearly two months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to uphold COVID-19 restrictions placed on religious gatherings by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

At the time, the church accused the state of arbitrarily allowing certain sectors considered essentia...