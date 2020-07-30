New fire restrictions announced for Cleveland National Forest
Last updated 8/1/2020 at 2:43pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Cleveland National Forest officials Saturday announced elevated fire restrictions until Jan. 1, 2021, and ordered the closure of Three Sisters & Cedar Creek Fall Trails after a heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service.
The trails will be closed until Sunday, officials said.
``These restrictions are put into effect to provide for emergency resource protection and public safety during hazardous fire conditions,'' a forest official said.
The new restrictions include:
-- No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or
within a deve...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)