Sheriff's deputy arrested for alleged child molestation

A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy is behind bars on suspicion of molesting three minors, authorities said.

Officers with the Chula Vista Police Department arrested Jaylen Devon Fleer, 27, Wednesday, July 22, following a nearly four-month-long investigation, CVPD Lt. Dan Peak said.

Fleer, who is assigned to the sheriff’s jail and court-services unit, was booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of 15 felony charges, including lewd acts with a person 14 or 15 years old, luring a minor for purposes of committing a sex offense and oral copulation with a person under age 16.

