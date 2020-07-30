Chamber announces date of annual charity golf tournament

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will host again its annual Charity Golf Tournament at Pala Mesa Resort on Old Highway 395 in Fallbrook. Please save the date for Friday, Sept. 25.

All the fun starts midday, with check-in at 11 a.m. and shotgun start at 1 p.m. Lunch will be included, and the event will also offer a virtual silent auction, an opportunity drawing and awards for the top golfers. A portion of the proceeds will benefit REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship, a local nonprofit and comprehensive program which serves disabled children and adults with over 8,000 therapeutic horse-riding l...