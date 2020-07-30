Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce
Special to Village News 

Chamber announces date of annual charity golf tournament

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/30/2020 at 5:35pm



The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will host again its annual Charity Golf Tournament at Pala Mesa Resort on Old Highway 395 in Fallbrook. Please save the date for Friday, Sept. 25.

All the fun starts midday, with check-in at 11 a.m. and shotgun start at 1 p.m. Lunch will be included, and the event will also offer a virtual silent auction, an opportunity drawing and awards for the top golfers. A portion of the proceeds will benefit REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship, a local nonprofit and comprehensive program which serves disabled children and adults with over 8,000 therapeutic horse-riding l...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/30/2020 19:47