Village News

Players, coaches kneel before NBA's re-opening night

 
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 8:32pm



TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Black players were next to white players. Coaches from one team were next to their compatriots from the opposing side. Many locked arms with the man next to them, some shut their eyes tightly, a few including LeBron James briefly raising a fist into the air or pointing skyward.

The NBA had a strong, powerful re-opening night message.

When it comes to demanding change, the league stands united — and Thursday, the four teams that played on the first night of the league's restart showed that by not standing.

They were unpreced...



