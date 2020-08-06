Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Garden club announces new officers, virtual picnic

 
Last updated 8/6/2020 at 10:49pm

Local gardeners are invited to submit photos of their produce for the Fallbrook Garden Club's Virtual Summer Picnic.

FALLBROOK – The 2020-2021 Fallbrook Garden Club officers were installed via a Zoom meeting Thursday, June 30, including, Sandi LeMasters and Judy Loser, co-presidents; Milly Rosmino and Cheryl Simmen, co-first vice presidents of programs; Pauline Webber and Marci Eisenstadt, co-second vice presidents of publicity; Norma Gomez and Mary Foster, co-third vice presidents of membership; Robert Sangster and Priscilla Lyons, co-recording secretaries; Nancy Korchick and Arlene Rutherford, co-treasurers; Eloine Waltrip, corresponding secretary, and Gail Eastman, parliamentarian.

It's summertime, and the garden harvest pickings are easy. Tomatoes are growing, and eating them is a delight. Have eggplant or squash this year? What about peaches or even harvested sunflower seeds? Made a favorite recipe out of them to be gobbled up? Join the picnic and share. No masks or social distancing required.

The Fallbrook Garden Club is hosting a virtual summer picnic. To share harvested produce photos and plant-based recipes, submit your first name along with the common name of the fruits, vegetables, seeds and nuts and/or the recipes to [email protected] Participants may submit photos only. If not their own recipe, but they still want to share, they need to give proper credit to the original source. Follow FGC Facebook and Instagram, http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.

 

