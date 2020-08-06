Local residents earn degrees from WGU

SALT LAKE CITY – The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

Bonsall resident Carmen Rodriguez received a bachelor’s degree in special education.

The following Fallbrook residents also earned degrees. Emily Lenzinger received a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies for grades K-8. Jill Sundlof received a master’s degree in teaching with an emphasis in secondary lever science education. Kristen Foster received a master’s degree in nursing education and Morgan Rutledge received a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Western Governors University has recognized 7,734 undergraduate and 5,254 graduate degree recipients who have completed their degrees since April 1. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology and health professions, including nursing.

Western Governors University pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, students study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support. They complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the subject matter.

As a result, many Western Governors University students are able to accelerate their studies, saving both time and money. This model has also served students especially well amid the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to continue their programs successfully.

Submitted by Western Governors University.