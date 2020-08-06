Nancy Elizabeth Neglia, 67, of Fallbrook, died on the Fourth of July 2020.

A long time Fallbrook resident, she graduated from Fallbrook High School in 1971. Her maiden name was Nancy Winter. She attended Palomar College in San Marcos, where she met her husband Nick Neglia. They were married for 43 great years. In 1975, she graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in personnel management.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Nick, her son Mike Neglia (Rachel, Eoin, Rosie, Finn) of Cork, Ireland, her daughter Katie Neglia-deBoer (Rory) of Vista, and her brother David Winter of Encinitas.

She was a devoted wife and a caring mother who had many friends and relatives that admired her Christian walk, accountability, friendliness and forgiving nature. She demonstrated great hospitality. For eight years, she hosted weekly Bible studies through North Coast Church at her home.

Known for her great love of people and animals, she was a stay-at-home mother who actively assisted her children with theater rehearsals, church events, equestrian activities and 4H Club projects such as sheep breeding and raising puppies for guide dog organizations.

Nancy spent many summertime weeks at county fairs helping her children and their friends with livestock projects. She played a key role in running a family business. Her love of music kept her involved in church choir activities.

Caring for horses and competing in the dressage arena was a passion. Many like-minded friends traveled with her to riding competitions where they always had a great time and frequently came home with many awards.

An online memorial will premiere Sunday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. All are invited to participate in a live-chat during this special time. Subsequently, the video will remain online in perpetuity. Access the memorial by searching for Nancy Neglia on YouTube or visiting shorturl.at/ioELR.

Nancy was an enthusiastic volunteer at REINS horsemanship program which helps children and adults with disabilities. Donations can be designated in her memory at http://www.reinsprogram.org/support/donate or by calling REINS at 760-731-9168