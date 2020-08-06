Rose care includes pest management

Deformed and discolored blooms indicate a chilli thrip infestation. The rose in the foreground is a Marilyn Monroe.

Summer is certainly upon us and, based on past experience, it's only going to get hotter before it gets cooler. I didn't need to tell you that at the beginning of August, did I?

Since high summer temperatures and less-than-ideal conditions for roses are inevitable for the next couple of months, let's get ready. Stroll through your gardens in the morning and look for leaf wilt, drying or discoloring of leaves and the general leaf reflectance or surface luster. If it appears dull, investigate the plant for disease, drought or pests.

If you've taken my advice, you're letting your roses cont...