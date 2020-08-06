Artists of Fallbrook keep on working

Oscar Ledesma shows his lamb Chip which won the super heavyweight class and then became the National FFA Organization reserve champion in the San Diego County Fair's virtual livestock show.

FALLBROOK – Artists of all kinds understand the value of keeping art available for browsing and buying – especially during these challenging times. Art provides escape and healing, both for artist and viewer.

Some artists have found it hard to create while others have found it becomes their own form of traveling to places undiscovered or those being captured from memory. Summer travel is severely limited; the usual "free to go about our business " manner has been replaced by priority travel only.

Thankfully "The Gallery" of the Fallbrook Art Association continues with exhibitions in spite of a few restrictions. Some folks just got to have their art fix!

It goes without saying, the FAA is socially responsible too; thus, masks are required for entrance to The Gallery. Just the same, if you forget, there are wonderful adult masks and even some fun children's sizes too, available with all funds recycled back into the gallery's programs, classes and offerings.

Yet, artists are people too, so some submissions are grounded in current days even with several paintings featuring artists and family members "en masque."

Decisions about where to install the work happen quickly once the judging of awards has been done. The winners list – i.e., first, second third and honorable mentions – is placed alongside the installed works. It is a hectic but organized near monthly change out process which keeps the gallery busy even during down time or closed days.

The judges are also noteworthy. Debra Sievers, the judge of this exhibit, is recognized on a grand scale in Western USA. She had moved to Idaho but she is now back in Fallbrook, sharing her artistic gifts.

The Gallery is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 127 N. Main Ave.

The Gallery views itself as a community member which supports other artists and area businesses, including the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce's business-stimulator nights with street closings on Fridays and Saturdays, 3-7 p.m.

For more information, check http://www.thegallery.com and http://www.thefallbrookchamberofcommerce.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Art Association.