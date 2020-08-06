VFW Post 1924 offers dinner options outside

The weather was warm Saturday evening, Aug. 1, when members of Charles E. Swisher Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 were setting up for a special dinner, the first of many the post has scheduled to hold outside during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite temperatures reaching the mid-90s in town, VFW volunteers were setting up the EZ-Ups and other shade structures needed to keep guests cool and the hand sanitizers to clean their hands.

Face coverings are required to enter, and a food purchase is required to drink from the bar.

The bar area was moved just inside the VFW building where tickets were sold for the dinner, which Saturday night, featured Rua's Flank Steak from 4 p.m. until sold out.

But the post is offering dinner options for locals on other nights as well.

Every Monday night is burger night from 5-8 p.m., and burgers can be purchased for $7 each or $8 for a double and the meal comes with chips and a choice a ranch beans, macaroni salad or potato salad.

Tuesday night taco salad night, Wednesday is spaghetti and meatballs and Thursday is pulled pork. On Friday, Aug. 7, the post will feature ahi tuna sandwiches on fresh fish Fridays, and a St. Louis ribs dinner is offered Saturday, Aug. 8.

On the third and fifth Sundays of each month, breakfast is served.

The dinners are designed as a way for the post to make money to better serve its members and the community of Fallbrook.

Charles E. Swisher VFW Post 1924 is located at 1175 Old Stage Road in Fallbrook.

For more information about VFW Post 1924's dinners and food offerings, including the ability to sign up for the post's weekly newsletter, visit http://www.FallbrookVFW.org or call (760) 728-8784.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at [email protected]