Ahead of wildfire season, Red Cross needs local volunteers due to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO – The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to help in the community as experts have said Southern California is in for a busy wildfire season. Volunteers are needed in San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Imperial counties.

“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur. In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community,” Sean Mahoney, regional CEO of the American Red Cross Southern California Region, said. “Train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answer the call to help if the need arises here in our region.”

Shelter help is needed.

There is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, then the Red Cross said it will open traditional shelters.

To help keep people safe, the Red Cross has put in place additional precautions and developed special training for their workforce. The nonprofit needs volunteers to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks to help those it serves. The Red Cross has both associate and supervisory level opportunities available.

Health services support are needed.

The Red Cross seeks support from registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, licensed vocational nurses, advanced practice registered nurses, nurse practioners, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, doctors and physician’s assistants with active, current and unencumbered licenses. Volunteers are needed in shelters to help assess people’s health. Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. Registered nurses supervise all clinical tasks.

Roles are also available for certified nursing assistants, certified home health aides, student nurses and medical students. The Red Cross needs volunteers who can provide care as delegated by a licensed nurse in shelters. It could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.

Biomedical services help is needed.

The Red Cross is seeking blood donor ambassadors and blood transportation specialists to continue delivering services to the local communities. Blood donor ambassadors volunteer to welcome visitors to Red Cross facilities or blood drives and take their temperature before they enter. There is also a high-priority need for transportation specialists to help deliver blood from Red Cross facilities to local hospitals.

If you are interested in helping our community should a disaster occur, visit http://redcross.org/volunteertoday.

Be sure to review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult a health care provider and follow local guidance.

Submitted by American Red Cross Southern California Region.