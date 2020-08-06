FPUD approves letter of support for Fallbrook Beautification Alliance grant

The South Mission Road median is planted with plants, including this Mexican sage, that add color to the landscape.

The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance is seeking a $5,000 grant from the American Society of Landscape Architects to improve the South Mission Road medians, and the grant application requires two letters of support from community organizations. The Fallbrook Public Utility District board approved one of those letters of support.

A 5-0 vote Tuesday, July 28, authorized a letter to be signed by Ken Endter, the FPUD board president.

"Our board's been supportive of the efforts they've done," Jack Bebee, general manager of FPUD, said.

The widening of South Mission Road from two lanes to four i...