SCW given contract for North River Road sewer repairs

SCW Contracting Corporation was awarded the Rainbow Municipal Water District contract for the first phase of the North River Road Land Outfall pipeline repairs.

The July 28 Rainbow board meeting included a 5-0 vote to award the work to SCW, which is based in the town of Rainbow. The contract will be for $474,000.

“It’s the same contractor who did the previous work for us,” Tom Kennedy, general manager of RMWD, said “They’re very qualified.”

The North River Road Land Outfall conveys wastewater to Oceanside’s San Luis Rey Water Reclamation Facility. The pipeline is nearly 3...