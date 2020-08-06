Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jose A. Alvarez
County of San Diego Communications Office 

Six in 10 adult San Diegans face severe impacts if they contract COVID-19

 
Last updated 8/6/2020 at 8:03pm



Six out of every 10 adult San Diegans are at extra risk for severe illness should they contract the novel coronavirus.

That’s because about 57% of San Diego County adults have pre-existing medical conditions such as high blood pressure, heart and lung disease, cancer, diabetes and obesity.

San Diegans with underlying chronic conditions are at increased risks of serious outcomes if they contract COVID-19, requiring to be hospitalized, placed in intensive care or worse, dying.

To date, 95% of San Diegans who died from COVID-19 had underlying medical conditions.

“COVID-19 deaths can be pr...



