State council recognized the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

SACRAMENTO – Even after the nation commemorated July 26, 2020, as the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act that was passed in 1990, the California State Council on Developmental Disabilities continues to publish a variety of stories from people with disabilities about how the law has impacted their lives. The special anniversary was also declared by California Gov. Gavin Newsom as Americans with Disabilities Act Awareness Day.

The Statewide Self-Advocacy Network within SCDD is a group that connects self-advocates, their communities and statewide organizations to increas...