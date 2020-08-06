Looters descend on downtown Chicago; more than 100 arrested
Last updated 8/10/2020 at 10:39am
DON BABWIN
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) - Hundreds of looters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city's South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.
When police shot a man after he opened fire on officers Sunday afternoon, the incident apparently prompted a social media post hours later urging looters to converge on the business district, Police Superintendent David Brown told a news conference.
Some 400 additional officers were...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)