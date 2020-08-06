Powerful derecho leaves path of devastation across Midwest
Last updated 8/10/2020 at 2:29pm
RYAN J. FOLEY and SETH BORENSTEIN
Associated Press
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A rare storm packing 100 mph winds and with power similar to an inland hurricane swept across the Midwest on Monday, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage and leaving hundreds of thousands without power as it turned toward Chicago.
The storm known as a derecho lasted several hours as it tore across eastern Nebraska, Iowa and parts of Wisconsin, had the wind speed of a major hurricane, and likely caused more widespread damage than a normal tornado, said Patrick Marsh, science support...
