Trump executive orders provide unemployment benefit, deferred payroll taxes, student loan payments

Trump moved to continue paying a supplemental federal unemployment benefit for millions of Americans out of work during the outbreak. However, his order called for up to $400 payments each week, one-third less than the $600 people had been receiving previously.

Stephen Moore, a member of President Trump's economic recovery task force, said on Sunday, "We have a situation right now where about two out of three workers who are unemployed are getting paid more money than the people who are working,” explaining that is “not good economics.”

