Trump signs $3B-a-year plan to boost conservation, parks
Last updated 8/7/2020 at 2:22am
President Donald Trump signed into law legislation Tuesday, Aug. 4, that will devote nearly $3 billion annually to conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands. The measure was overwhelmingly approved by Congress.
"There hasn't been anything like this since Teddy Roosevelt, I suspect," Trump said about the 26th president, who created many national parks, forests and monuments to preserve the nation's natural resources.
Supporters said the Great American Outdoors Act is the most significant conservation legislation enacted in nearly ha...
