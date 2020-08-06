Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Darlene Superville
The Associated Press 

Trump signs $3B-a-year plan to boost conservation, parks

 
Last updated 8/7/2020 at 2:22am

AP photo/Alex Brandon photo

President Donald Trump poses for a photo during a signing ceremony for House Resolution 1957 – "The Great American Outdoors Act," in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, in Washington.

President Donald Trump signed into law legislation Tuesday, Aug. 4, that will devote nearly $3 billion annually to conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands. The measure was overwhelmingly approved by Congress.

"There hasn't been anything like this since Teddy Roosevelt, I suspect," Trump said about the 26th president, who created many national parks, forests and monuments to preserve the nation's natural resources.

Supporters said the Great American Outdoors Act is the most significant conservation legislation enacted in nearly ha...



