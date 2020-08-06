Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Associated Press 

US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has weakened

 
Last updated 8/7/2020 at 9:19am

WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is weakening hiring and the economic rebound.

At any other time, hiring at that level would be seen as a blowout gain. But after employers shed a staggering 22 million jobs in March and April, much larger increases are needed to heal the job market. The hiring of the past three months has recovered only 42% of the jobs lost to the pandemic-induced recession, according to the Labor Department's jobs report released Friday.

And now, with m...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

