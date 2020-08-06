Wave of evictions expected as moratoriums end in many states

Natasha Blunt poses for a portrait in New Orleans, Friday, July 31. Blunt owes thousands of dollars in back rent after she lost her banquet porter job. She has yet to receive her stimulus check and has not been approved for unemployment benefits. Her family is getting by with food stamps and the charity of neighbors.

Kelyn Yanez used to clean homes during the day and wait tables at night in the Houston area before the coronavirus. But the mother of three lost both jobs in March because of the pandemic and now is facing eviction.

The Honduran immigrant got help from a local church to pay part of July's rent but was still hundreds of dollars short and is now awaiting a three-day notice to vacate the apartment where she lives with her children. She has no idea how she will meet her August rent.

"Right now, I have nothing," Yanez said, who briefly got her bar job back when the establishment reopened, but l...