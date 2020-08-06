Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Bill setting standards for 'less-lethal' police weapons passes committee

 
Last updated 8/7/2020 at 7:12pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A bill by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, setting standards on the use of "less lethal" weapons by law

enforcement officers, passed the Senate Public Safety committee today by a 5-1 vote.

"We've watched in horror as rubber bullets and tear gas have been used on protesters exercising their First Amendment rights, causing serious

life-threatening injuries," Gonzalez said. "It's time that we have a statewide standard on these uses of force, and ensure police officers are not endangering the lives of individuals who pose no threat to others."

The bill is backed by...



