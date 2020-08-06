Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

County reports 263 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths

 
Last updated 8/6/2020 at 11:21pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials today reported 263

new COVID-19 infections and five additional fatalities, raising the

county's totals to 31,127 cases and 583 deaths.

The three men and two women died between July 23 and Aug. 4 and ranged

in age from 57 to 87. All had underlying medical conditions, according to

the health department.

The county reported 11,106 tests Thursday, 2% of which returned

positive. The 14-day running average is 4.9%. The state's target is fewer than

8% testing positive.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 2,681 -- or 8.6% --

requir...



