COVID-19 causes third quarter TOT revenue loss

The coronavirus shutdowns began March 12 and impacted three weeks of the 13-week third quarter of fiscal year 2019-2020, but Transient Occupancy Tax revenue for San Diego County went down by 36.5%.

“It really is dark when you look at the numbers,” Dan McAllister, treasurer-tax collector of San Diego County, said. “As we look at everything to date, the numbers are weak compared to what they were.”

The third quarter of the fiscal year covers January through March. In 2019, the county collected $1,491,782.64 of TOT revenue including $89,099.16 from Fallbrook facilities, $20,890.09 ge...