Last updated 8/6/2020 at 6:09pm

Desiree Bergman is the new project manager of San Diego County Gun Owners' hashtag #NotMeSD initiative.

Gun owners PAC hire woman to manage growing hashtag #NotMeSD initiative that is protecting women with self-defense

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Gun Owners, a local political action committee promoting Second Amendment rights, has announced the hiring of Escondido resident Desiree Bergman as project manager of SDCGO's hashtag #NotMeSD initiative. The announcement was made by Michael Schwartz, SDCGO executive director.

Launched last year, hashtag #NotMeSD, is a first-of-its-kind, nonpartisan movement to promote self-protection and prevent sexual assault and domestic violence by educating w...