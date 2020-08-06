Estancia Senior Living announces new executive director

Beverly McGuirk is the new executive director of Estancia Senior Living.

FALLBROOK – Estancia Senior Living, which is opening in fall 2020, announced the addition of Beverly McGuirk as its new executive director, effective June 9.

McGuirk brings a broad set of assisted living administration, marketing and clinical skills to Estancia Senior Living. Most recently, she was executive director for a senior living community in San Diego.

With more than 27 years of experience in the health care field, her expertise includes resident-centered program implementation and team leadership. McGuirk's career has been motivated by the importance of community, and she has de...