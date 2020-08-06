Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Estancia Senior Living announces new executive director

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/6/2020 at 3:48pm

Beverly McGuirk is the new executive director of Estancia Senior Living.

FALLBROOK – Estancia Senior Living, which is opening in fall 2020, announced the addition of Beverly McGuirk as its new executive director, effective June 9.

McGuirk brings a broad set of assisted living administration, marketing and clinical skills to Estancia Senior Living. Most recently, she was executive director for a senior living community in San Diego.

With more than 27 years of experience in the health care field, her expertise includes resident-centered program implementation and team leadership. McGuirk's career has been motivated by the importance of community, and she has de...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/06/2020 22:45