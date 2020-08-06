Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FPUD approves 10% change order authorization for Overland Trail Lift Station

 
The Fallbrook Public Utility District board approved two change orders to the Overland Trail Lift Station rehabilitation project while authorizing Jack Bebee, general manager of FPUD, to approve additional change orders administratively if the cumulative amount does not exceed 10% of the original contract.

A 4-1 FPUD board vote Monday, July 27, with Charley Wolk opposed, authorized change orders of $13,182.48 and $40,845.87 which were necessary due to unforeseen field conditions. The presence of such conditions led the board to authorize Bebee to approve additional change orders without b...



