Military locates sunken AAV, servicemen's bodies near San Clemente Island

An amphibious assault vehicle which sank last week during a training accident off the coast of San Clemente Island was located in an underwater search Monday. The remains of seven missing Marines and a sailor were inside of it.

The Naval Undersea Rescue Command made the discovery near San Clemente Island Monday, Aug. 3, using video systems remotely operated aboard the HOS Dominator, a merchant vessel whose crew specializes in undersea search and rescue.

