Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service
Special to Village News 

Military locates sunken AAV, servicemen's bodies near San Clemente Island

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/6/2020 at 11:01pm

U.S. Navy photo by LT Curtis Khol

An amphibious assault vehicle which sank last week during a training accident off the coast of San Clemente Island was located in an underwater search Monday. The remains of seven missing Marines and a sailor were inside of it.

The U.S. military announced that it has located an amphibious assault vehicle that sank last week off the coast of

San Diego County, killing nine young servicemen, and confirmed the presence of human remains where the vessel came to rest on the sea floor.

   The Naval Undersea Rescue Command made the discovery near San Clemente Island Monday, Aug. 3, using video systems remotely operated aboard the HOS Dominator, a merchant vessel whose crew specializes in undersea search and rescue.

   "The Navy has expedited the movement of assets to recover The equipment to properly and safely perfo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/06/2020 23:01