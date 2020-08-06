NCFPD hears economic impact report with options to make up for Prop. A failure

Stephen J. Abbott, chief and CEO of the North County Fire Protection District, presented NCFPD board members with a presentation, an economic report and varying ways the district could recoup funding potentially lost by the failure of Proposition A in November 2019.

“When Prop. A failed, we had mentioned a variety of other means of exploring alternative revenue sources, which of course are potential consequences of Prop. A failure,” Abbott told the board during its Tuesday, July 28, telephonic meeting. “And then those included things like increased rates on various service charges an...