Palomar adds new online programs

SAN MARCOS – The majority of classes at Palomar College will continue in a remote learning format this fall, and the college will launch a number of exciting new programs online, as students and faculty prepare for their busiest semester of the year.

The decision to continue remotely was prompted by an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region, which have brought new challenges to the process of safely reopening the campus.

The emergency medical education and fire and police academies, which resumed in person instruction in May, will continue meeting with health screening procedures already...