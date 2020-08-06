Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Remains of 7 Marines and sailor to be transferred to Dover AFB`

 
Last updated 8/8/2020 at 12:23pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Military officials today were preparing to transfer the remains of seven U.S. Marines and a Navy sailor to Dover Air Force Base in

Delaware over the next few days to be prepared for burial.

The remains were recovered Friday after going missing near San Clemente Island when their amphibious vehicle sank during a training mission last month.

"Our hearts and thoughts of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are with the families of our recovered Marines and Sailor," said Col. Christopher

Bronzi, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. "We hope the successful re...



