Remains of servicemen killed in sea training accident sent to East Coast
Last updated 8/12/2020 at 11:48pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The remains of seven Marines and a Navy sailor who
died two weeks ago when an amphibious assault vehicle sank in the ocean near
San Clemente Island were transferred today from Marine Corps Air Station
Miramar to Dover Air Force Base, the Marine Corps announced.
Six military pallbearers escorted each of the late servicemen's
caskets aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 bound for the Delaware base for final
preparation for burial, after which they will be released to their families for
final arrangements.
The amphibious troop-transport vehicle the Camp Pendleton-based
personnel were aboard foundered for unknown reasons July 30 during a maritime
training mission about 80 miles west of Encinitas and went down in water nearly
400 feet deep. Seven other members of the crew survived.
The military recovered the victims' bodies from the sea floor Friday.
Transferred today to Dover AFB were the remains of:
-- Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 18, of Corona;
-- Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello;
-- Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin;
-- Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, a Navy hospital corpsman 3rd class;
-- Pfc. Jack-Ryan Ostrovsky, 20, of Bend, Oregon;
-- Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 22, of Harris, Texas;
-- Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 18, of Portland, Oregon; and
-- Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside.
The body of Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 19, of New Braunfels,
Texas, who also died when the AAV sank, was transferred from San Diego to the
Air Force installation in Delaware last Wednesday.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to
the Marine Corps.
Reader Comments
(0)