SD County reports 551 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths
Last updated 8/9/2020 at 10:44am
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials have reported 551
new COVID-19 infections and seven additional fatalities, raising the county's
totals to 32,330 cases and 593 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
The new deaths reported Friday -- four men and three women -- occurred
between July 29 and Thursday, and ranged in age from 49 to 90. All had
underlying medical conditions, according to the health department.
The county reported 9,472 tests Friday, 6% of which returned positive.
The 14-day running average of daily positive results is 5.1%. The state's
target is fewer th...
