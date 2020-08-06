Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

SD County reports 551 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths

 
Last updated 8/9/2020 at 10:44am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials have reported 551

new COVID-19 infections and seven additional fatalities, raising the county's

totals to 32,330 cases and 593 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

The new deaths reported Friday -- four men and three women -- occurred

between July 29 and Thursday, and ranged in age from 49 to 90. All had

underlying medical conditions, according to the health department.

The county reported 9,472 tests Friday, 6% of which returned positive.

The 14-day running average of daily positive results is 5.1%. The state's

target is fewer th...



