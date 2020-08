Sheriffs Log Last updated 8/7/2020 at 3:10am



July 21 300 block W. Hawthorne St Vehicle vandalism July 22 400 block N. Main Ave Arrest: Possession of controlled substance 2700 block Reche Rd Vehicle burglary 500 block Ammunition Rd Domestic battery 3100 block Olive Hill Rd Recovered stolen vehicle 31900 block Del Cielo Este Battery July 23 1400 block Via Monserate Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, evading an officer 5600 block Via Montellano Petty theft 1400 block S. Mission Rd Vehicle vandalism July 24 4400 block Highway 76 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance,...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.